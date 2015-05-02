More than 2.8 million people fled their homes after devastating earthquake in Nepal

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ More than 2.8 million people fled their homes after the devastating earthquake in Nepal on April 25, Report informs citing the TASS, it is written in a newspaper "Yomiuri".

According to the information, they are still living in tents and other temporary shelters.

"A week after the earthquake in Nepal, about 2.8 million people, or 10% of the population were forced to flee their homes and now they are living in temporary shelters. However, recently the situation began to change. Despite the fear of repeated earthquake, many are beginning to return to their homes" - the newspaper writes.