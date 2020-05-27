Germany: More than 179,000 tested positive for COVID-19

Germany has confirmed 362 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Robert Cox Institute, 47 people fell victim to the virus in the country over the past day.

According to the institute, 179,364 cases of coronavirus were registered during the whole COVID-19 pandemic in Germany, while a total of 8,349 patients died of the virus.

Bavaria has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, as 46,458 people have contracted the virus.

There are 37,541 coronavirus carriers in North Rhine-Westphalia, while 34,500 in Baden-Württemberg. Berlin has 6,673 confirmed cases.