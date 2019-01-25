More than 130 people detained during Greece protests

© Casper Star-Tribune https://report.az/storage/news/5d6749bccb6f2456231f0f00fb6cd17a/cd8056c4-0dec-4378-b48b-7e1bc8b220ae_292.jpg

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Athens Police detained at least 133 people during the protests after a rally against the agreement to rename Macedonia.

Report informs citing the Kommersant that 10 of them were arrested.

A group of protesters began to throw stones and flares at the police during yesterday’s protest held outside the Greek Parliament in the center of Athens. The police responded by using tear gas. Rallies will continue.

Protesters oppose the use of the name "Macedonia" in the case of the country's accession to NATO and the EU, considering that such use of the toponym outside Greece is an attack on the historical heritage of the country.