More than 120 people arrested on charges of mafia activities in Italy

Over 120 people were arrested in various parts of Italy on charges of involvement in the activities of Camorra, a Neapolitan mafia criminal gang.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the representatives of the Prosecutor's Office of Naples told.

A large-scale operation on combatting organized crime was carried out at dawn by the special forces of the carabineers. As it became known, representatives of Italian National Anti-Mafia Directorate, the state police and financial guard were jointly engaged in investigation of this case. Powerful clans of the Camorra Contini, Mallardo and Licciardi were also arrested during the operation .

During searches, property worth a total of about € 130 million was confiscated.