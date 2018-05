Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ More than ten people poisoned with noxious gas in the "Europe" building of the EU Council in Brussels have been hospitalized. Report informs citing the TASS, this is stated in the statement of the EU Council.

It is noted that the incident occurred in the kitchen, but in the form of a precautionary measure the entire building was evacuated.

Next week, leaders of European countries will gather there for the summit.