More than 1.6 thousand people evacuated in France due to heavy downpours

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ More than 1600 people were evacuated because of heavy downpours in the south of France, one person is missing, Report informs citing the Russia Today. The operation involved helicopters. In the department of Gard, five summer camps were evacuated because of a flood of rivers.

The floods also affected Drôme and Ardèche departments. The search for a 70-year-old German citizen, who was in his house on wheels and swept away by the current, is being carried out.