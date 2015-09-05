More than 1,000 migrants reach Austria border

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ More than 1,000 migrants, exhausted after breaking away from police and marching for hours toward Western Europe, have arrived today on the border with Austria, Report informs citing NBC news.

The breakthrough became possible when Austria announced that it and Germany would take the migrants on humanitarian grounds and to aid their EU neighbor.

In jubilant scenes on the border, hundreds of migrants bearing blankets over their shoulders to provide cover from heavy rains walked off from buses and into Austria, where volunteers at a roadside Red Cross shelter offered them hot tea and handshakes of welcome.

Early Saturday, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann announced that it and Germany would take the migrants on humanitarian grounds and to aid their EU neighbor after speaking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Hours before, Hungary had announced it would mobilize a bus fleet to scoop the weary travelers overnight from Budapest's main international train station and from the roadside of Hungary's main highway and carry them to the Austrian border.