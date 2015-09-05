Monument to be built on Tianjin blast site

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ A monument will be built on the site of the deadly Tianjin blast in memory of those who lost their lives in the accident last month. Report informs citing Russian media, at least 160 people lost their lives in this tradegy. Tianjin plans to build a 24-hectare park on the site of the blast.

According to Binhai New Area authorities, they plan to build primary schools and kindergartens in the area, and over 5,000 apartments have been made available to those who lost their homes as a result of the explosion.

Two explosions ripped through a warehouse in Tianjin Port on Aug. 12. The warehouse was storing large amounts of toxic chemicals, including around 700 tonnes of sodium cyanide.

One hundred and sixty people died, including 96 firefighters and 11 policemen. Eight firefighters and five civilians are still missing.