Monks, police clash occurred in largest temple in Thailand

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two policemen, three monks and an elderly woman were slightly injured in a scuffle between the monks of Thailand's largest Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple and Bangkok police, Report informs citing Bangkok Post.

Bangkok police conducted an operation in the territory of the temple complex of Wat Phra Dhammakaya, where the monks and congregants protesting against arrest of former monk of temple, accused of embezzling 30 mln USD and illegally obtaining land for the construction of houses for meditation. The monk and his followers deny any accusations and say that the prosecution is politically motivated.

Thousands of followers of the former monk Phra Dhammachayo broke through the barricades by the police and made a "human shield" around the temple. Otherwise, they will be imprisoned to one year or fined.