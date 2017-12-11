Moldovan president visits Azerbaijani stand at Christmas Charity Fair

© Report

Chisinau. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Moldovan president Igor Dodon and his spouse Galina Dodon have visited Azerbaijan's stand at XXI International Christmas Charity Fair.

The Eastern European bureau of Report News Agency informs, Leyla Orujova, Adviser of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Moldova and Chairman of the Moldovan Azerbaijanis Congress Vugar Novruzov warmly welcomed the president and his spouse and invited to taste dishes of the national cuisine.

Dodon said that the Azerbaijani pavilion at the fair was built at the high level: "The Azerbaijani pavilion is beautiful as usual and was built in national style. I'm glad that the Azerbaijani diaspora in Moldova feels very well".

Notably, in addition to over 15 diplomatic missions accredited in Moldova, various organizations and companies took part in XXI International Christmas Charity Fair at the Mold Expo Center. They have demonstrated their folklore, national cuisine, music, exhibits and clothes. Delicious dishes of the Azerbaijani national cuisine as well as various national souvenirs were presented to the visitors of the pavilion, jointly developed by the Azerbaijani Embassy to Moldova and Moldavian Azerbaijanis Congress. Participants will deliver the funds collected from the sale at the fair for charitable purposes to the organizers.