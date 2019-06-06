Moldovan President may dissolve country's parliament on June 10

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has said he could dissolve the country’s parliament at the beginning of next week, Report informs citing TASS.

"We can form Moldova’s new government within the next few days," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday. "If the parliamentary majority and the government are not created until Sunday, I will have to dissolve the parliament next week, on Monday."

After the February 24 parliamentary elections, Moldova’s lawmakers were unable to elect the parliament's speaker and form its governing bodies.