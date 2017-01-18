 Top
    Moldovan President: I didn't ask Putin for money

    Igor Dodon not rule out abolition of association agreement between Moldova and EU

    Baku. 18 Janaury. REPORT.AZ/ Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that he had not asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for financial assistance

    Report informs citing the Russian media.

    "We did not come here for money. I did not ask Putin for money. We are hard-working people, we can feed our country. Give us a chance. And these opportunities are here with our traditional partners," he stressed. 

    Also, Moldovan President did not rule out abolition of the association agreement between Moldova and the EU. He stated existence of a real situation and pragmatism of the Moldovan leadership.

    According to I.Dodon, Moldova and the EU hastily signed a number of agreements. 

