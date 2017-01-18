Moldovan President: I didn't ask Putin for money

Baku. 18 Janaury. REPORT.AZ/ Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that he had not asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for financial assistance

Report informs citing the Russian media.

"We did not come here for money. I did not ask Putin for money. We are hard-working people, we can feed our country. Give us a chance. And these opportunities are here with our traditional partners," he stressed.

Also, Moldovan President did not rule out abolition of the association agreement between Moldova and the EU. He stated existence of a real situation and pragmatism of the Moldovan leadership.

According to I.Dodon, Moldova and the EU hastily signed a number of agreements.