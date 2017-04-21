 Top
    Moldovan capital declares regime of emergency for heavy snowfall, one dead

    Three people were injured

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The capital of Moldova, Chisinau declared an emergency regime due to heavy snow and wind.

    Report informs referring to the Interfax, because of the weather, three people were injured, one person was killed.

    In the city was fixed a fall of more than a thousand trees, which affected about 300 cars. Also, the power lines, trolleybus lines, pillars were broken, public transportation stopped.

    It was noted that such vagaries of weather recorded for the first time in 120 years

    Notably, in recent days, similar weather conditions are observed in all Eastern Europe countries.

