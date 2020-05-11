Top

Moldova's Dodon to propose holding presidential elections in November

Moldovan leader Igor Dodon will propose the parliament to call for the nationwide presidential election on November 1. Report informs, he stated after a meeting of the country's top leadership on Monday.

"This week, I will propose to the parliamentary majority at the next parliamentary meeting to set a date for the presidential election on November 1. As you know, by law, these elections should be held from October 23 to November 23", - Dodon said.

The largest Socialist Party of the Republic of Moldova has already announced that it will support his candidacy. Earlier, Moldova canceled the presidential election in 2016. It happened after the decision of the Constitutional Court of the country, which recognized the reform of 2000 as unlawful.

