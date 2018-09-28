Moldova may abolish presidential post

© Sputnik

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ It is necessary to consider the possibility of a final transition to a parliamentary form of government and the abolition of the presidential post in Moldova. Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the due statement came from the Chairman of the Parliament Andrian Candu, who temporarily served as the head of Moldova for several times.

"Probably, the next parliament will vote for further restriction of the president's functions. It may be necessary to carry out a constitutional reform on the final transition to a parliamentary form of government," Candu said on Moldova 1 air, adding that the state will also save money on abolishing the presidential administration .

According to him, the prime minister plays the role of the first violin in the country, but not the President.

The speaker noted that the situation with the temporary suspension of the President may be repeated again, as the Parliament is considering bills which may not be approved by President Igor Dodon.