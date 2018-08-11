Mohammad Javad Zarif: There will be no meetings between representatives of US and Iran

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the meeting between the representatives of Iran and the United States on the margins of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held from September 25 to October 1 of this year, will not take place, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Zarif said that there will not be a meeting between Iranian officials and "dishonest" US officials.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of meeting with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, saying Iran should have wish and no additional conditions are required.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clarified that such a meeting is possible if Iran agrees to change its domestic and foreign policy and expresses its readiness to discuss a new nuclear agreement in return for the one that the US has previously withdrawn from.