​Mogherini: Normalization of situation in Ukraine is the EU's priority

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Normalization of the situation in Ukraine is one of the priorities for the European Union."

Report informs citing the Russian media, it was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

"The situation in Ukraine is one of the top priorities for the EU. We welcome your efforts in the reform process", - she said.

Mogherini also believes that the local elections in the country comply with essential requirements.