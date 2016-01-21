Mogherini: I see a lot of potential areas of cooperation between the EU and Iran

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ "I see a lot of potential areas of cooperation between the EU and Iran."Report informs, it was said by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, commenting on the possibilities for the development of relations between the EU and Iran after the lifting of sanctions.

According to her, there is potential for cooperation in such areas as technology, culture, science.

She recalled that the EU has been one of the main partners of Iran before sanctions.

F.Mogerini also noted that the EU has a political dialogue with Iran to discuss a wide range of issues, including the issue of human rights in Iran:"But the most important thing for Europe is that the diplomacy won in these matters, to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.This dialogue could open the way for more comprehensive cooperation."