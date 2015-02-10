Moderate quake of 5.1 magnitude hits Indonesia

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ A moderate earthquake magnitude 5.1 (mg/mb) has occurred on Saturday, in Papua, Indonesia, Report informs citing foreign media.

The temblor was reported at 06:53:23 / 6:53 pm (local time epicenter) at a depth of 29.02 km (18 miles).

According to information, global time of event is 2015-02-07 06:53:23 UTC/GMT. A tsunami warning has not been issued, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Exact location of event, longitude 135.5751 East, latitude -3.4455 South, depth 29.02 km.

The epicenter was 13 km (8 miles) from Nabire (c. 43 900 pop). Nearest city, towns to epicentrum/hypocenter was Nabire.