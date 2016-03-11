 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mistura: Substantive Syria talks to start by March 14

    Although the talks will officially resume on March 9, some participants in the talks will only arrive in Geneva on March 12

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ The U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura plans to start substantive peace talks by March 14, Report  informs the envoy said in his interview with RIA Novosti.

    Although the talks will officially resume on March 9, some participants in the talks will only arrive in Geneva on March 12, March 13 and March 14, De Mistura's spokeswoman Jessy Chahine told a regular U.N. briefing. She said the same participants had been invited as in the first round.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi