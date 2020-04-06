Missiles fired at ‘American’ oil company in Iraq

An artillery strike hit an oil field of an American company in the Iraqi province of Basra, Report says, citing the RIA Novosti.

"The facilities of the American company Halliburton, which operates in the oil fields of Iraq, were attacked with five missiles in the village of Zubayr in the West of Basra province. One rocket landed near the 20 oil well, the largest oil producer, " a security source told the portal.

The Iraqi security authorities found the installation that fired objects. Investigation is underway.

The source also said that the headquarters of the American company also heard air alerts during the attack.