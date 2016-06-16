Mircea Basescu, brother of former Romanian president sentenced to 4 years

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Mircea Basescu, brother of former President Traian Basescu, was sentenced on Thursday to four years imprisonment for influence peddling of the file in which he has been accused of receiving EUR 600,000 as bribe from the family of Sandu Anghel (aka Bercea Mondial), the sentence of the Court of Appeal Constanta is final.

Report informs referring to the Romanian media, the DNA prosecutor has requested the maximum sentence for Mircea Basescu, even if the latter pleaded not guilty and asked for acquittal.

Judges upheld in the same file the ruling of Constanta Court in the case of Marian Căpăţână and sentenced him to 3 years imprisonment for complicity in influence peddling.

The court also ordered the confiscation of EUR 265,000 from Marian Căpăţână but also lifted the seizure of property set for Mircea Basescu.

The two were in custody and in home arrest during July 19, 2014-June 24, 2015.

Constanta Court has ruled on January 8 to sentence Mircea Basescu to 4 years of imprisonment for influence peddling and Marian Căpăţână to 3 years in prison for complicity to influence peddling in the file involving Bercea Mondial’s family members.

The sentence was appealed to the Court of Appeal.