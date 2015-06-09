Minister: Russia does not plan to import oil from Iran

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia does not plan to import Iranian oil. Report informs referring to Russian media, the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We do not intend to buy oil from Iran. Russia itself is involved in oil production," he noted.

According to him, on the basis of existing agreements, Iran can use a portion of revenues from oil exports to buy Russian goods.

Last week, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh stated after the meeting of OPEC in Vienna that Russia will import 500 thousand barrels of oil from Iran.

Zanganeh said that we hope the first oil cargo from Iran to be exported to Russia in a short period of time.