Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 20 people are dead and 16 others are injured after an overcrowded minibus fell into a deep gorge along a mountainous road in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The 22-seat minibus was carrying at least 36 passengers when it plunged off a Himalayan mountain road near southern Ramban town, said local police officer Anita Sharma.