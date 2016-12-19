Military plane Il-18 with 39 onboard crashes in Russia’s Yakutia - UPDATED

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military Il-18 plane crash in Yakutia left 17 people seriuosly injured.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Russian Defence Ministry has reported.

Survivors in the emergency landing of the Il-18 plane in Yakutia have been taken to a hospital in the Tiksi village, a local law enforcement source stressed.

***09:25

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ An Il-18 plane carrying 32 officers and seven crew has crashed in Russia’s Sakha (Yakutia) Republic, Report informs citing the TASS.

“An Ilyushin IL-18 aircraft that took off from Koltsovo Airport in the city of Yekaterinburg on Monday, December 19, has crashed some 27 kilometers from the settlement of Tiksi,” a law enforcement source told TASS news agency.

The government of Russia’s Sakha (Yakutia) Republic has confirmed the incident to RIA Novosti, without specifying the circumstances of the crash.

There were at least five survivors in the crash. The plane reportedly broke into three pieces, but did not explode.