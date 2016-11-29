Military helicopter with high-ranking officials crashed in north-western Afghanistan

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military helicopter crashed in Afghanistan's Badghis province in northwest of the country. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, high-ranking officials of Badghis and Herat provinces were on the board of the helicopter.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the helicopter crashed during landing at the base of the Afghan National Army. General Muhayuddin Ghor died from injuries.

There were 11 people on board, five of them were wounded.