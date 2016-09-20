 Top
    Military helicopter crash killed 8 in Libya

    The helicopter was returning from the town of Ra’s Lanuf to Tobruk

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ 8 people killed in military helicopter crash in Libya. 

    Report informs referring to Sky News Arabia, incident occurred in the eastern Tobruk region.

    According to information, all the eight people on board reported dead.

    The head of the office of the Libyan armed forces’ commander in chief, Idris Younis, three crew members and four other people, were abroad the ill-fated chopper.

    The helicopter was returning from the town of Ra’s Lanuf to Tobruk.

    The cause of the incident is under investigation

