Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were injured as a result of the helicopter crash in Japan.

Report informs citing the TASS, there were 8 people on the helicopter board belonged to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

According to information, the incident took place in the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

AgustaWestland AW101 is a medium-lift helicopter. Cause of the accident being investigated.