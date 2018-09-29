 Top
    Military chopper makes hard landing in Afghanistan, casualties possible

    ​At least eight representatives of the Afghan armed forces were wounded or died as a result of a crash
    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/  An Afghan military chopper made a hard landing in the Central Afghan province of Parvan with several people wounded. Casualties are possible, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    According to the representative of the province governor Vahidi Shakar, the incident occurred at about 2.00 am (01.30 am Baku time). At least eight representatives of the Afghan armed forces were wounded or died as a result of the incident with no exact data provided.

    Other circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

