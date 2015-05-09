Military aircraft falls to Coca-Cola factory in Sevilla

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military transport aircraft A400 M crashed in a short time later its taking off in Sevilla. Report informs referring to the Tass news agency, EFE reported about it. According to some local media, the aircraft fell to the factory Coca-Cola at 13:00 p.m. local time (14:00 MSK).

The reasons for the crash are not provided.

In accordance with AirLive.net, seven people are considered to be on board of the aircraft.

Due to the emergency situation, the Seville airport was closed.