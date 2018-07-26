 Top
    Close photo mode

    Military aircraft crashes in Vietnam

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ A military training aircraft crashed in Nghe An Province at noon on Thursday, killing both pilots on board.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    It lost contact at 11:35 a.m. and crashed in the neighboring Nghe An Province’s Nghia Yen Commune in Nghia Dan District.

    The two pilots on board were Lieutenant Colonel Khuat Manh Tri, 40, and Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Pham Giang Nam, 46.

    The causes of the incident are not yet clear.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi