Military aircraft crashes in Vietnam

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ A military training aircraft crashed in Nghe An Province at noon on Thursday, killing both pilots on board.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

It lost contact at 11:35 a.m. and crashed in the neighboring Nghe An Province’s Nghia Yen Commune in Nghia Dan District.

The two pilots on board were Lieutenant Colonel Khuat Manh Tri, 40, and Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Pham Giang Nam, 46.

The causes of the incident are not yet clear.