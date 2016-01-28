 Top
    Military aircraft crashes in Egypt

    Army spokesperson said that all the crew were killed in the crash

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ An F-16 fighter aircraft of Egypt’s military has crashed in an undisclosed location in the country during a training drill, killing its entire crew, Report informs referring to the foreign media, the army said on Thursday.

    “These details only concern (them). Why does it interest the media or anyone else?”, Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohamed Samir said in a statement.

    He said that all the crew were killed in the crash.

    The incident took place on Wednesday. 

    However, the spokesperson did not specify the number of casualties and the place where the incident took place.

