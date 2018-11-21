Militants shell Afghan city during NATO general's visit

https://report.az/storage/news/5b29ee0b32cbc8320f26610a3931da6a/31e61f04-4901-48f7-b68b-a1989160842a_292.jpg
Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ / Militants fired missiles at the center of Ghazni in Eastern Afghanistan during the visit of the commander of the US and NATO troops in Afghanistan, Lieutenant General Austin Scott Miller.
Report informs citing TASS that the due information was disseminated by Afghan television channel 1TV.
Missiles fell in the first police district in Ghazni.
Tural AsadiNews Author