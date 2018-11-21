 Top
    Militants shell Afghan city during NATO general's visit

    Rockets fell in the first police district in Ghazni

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ / Militants fired missiles at the center of Ghazni in Eastern Afghanistan during the visit of the commander of the US and NATO troops in Afghanistan, Lieutenant General Austin Scott Miller.

    Report informs citing TASS that the due information was disseminated by Afghan television channel 1TV.

    Missiles fell in the first police district in Ghazni.

