Militants kill 6 policemen, hold 15 hostage in east Pakistan

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least six policemen were killed during a clash with militants in Pakistan's east Rajanpur district on Wednesday afternoon, Report informs referring to the Xinhua, local Urdu media reported.

Samaa News said that following an exchange of firing between the insurgents and the cops, the militants also held hostage 15 policemen in the Kacha Jamal area of Rajanpur, a district located in the country's east Punjab province.

An estimated 1,600 personnel belonging to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Rangers, army and Punjab Police kicked off operation against the militants of "Chotu Gang" on April 2, said Inspector General Punjab police.

During the operation, the forces cleared 70 percent of the area which was earlier declared as "no go zone" due to heavy presence of the militants, and established over 50 check posts.

On the 11th day of the operation on Wednesday, the security forces raided a 10-km long riverine area, considered to be the hotbed of the Chotu Gang activity, during which the six cops were killed and several others injured.