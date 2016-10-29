Militants intensified shelling of Aleppo, 15 killed, 150 injured

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Militants have increased the shelling of residential areas in Aleppo, 15 civilians were killed per day, more than 150 injured.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, according to the military, only for the last day more than 100 shells were fired at the city.

"Just in the past day in Aleppo killed 15 civilians, more than 150 were injured varying degrees of severity, mainly shrapnel wounds to the legs, arms and abdomen", said in a statement.

Yesterday, strike hit eight regions of Aleppo. Militants use gas cylinders, bombs, mines, homemade bombs and unguided. The militants are trying to inflict the greatest damage to schools, hospitals and social facilities.