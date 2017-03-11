Militants commit attack in India

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Maoist rebels have attacked CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) in the central Indian state of Chattisgarh.

Report informs citing TASS, at least 11 security personnel were killed, two injured.

The Times of India says, Maoist rebels fired policemen in Sukma district, confiscated weapons and radio sets.

Additional forces were sent to the scene to provide assistance.

"The center is in direct contact with the government. Perpetrators of Sukma attack will be brought to justice", Interior Minister Rajnath Singh said.