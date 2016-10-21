Militants attacked Kirkuk power plant, 16 killed

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 16 people were killed in militant attacks on government-run facilities in Iraq’s northern Province of Kirkuk.

Report informs citing the Al-Arabiyya, two gunmen wearing explosive vests raided power plant, early on Friday.

According to the information at first, they tried to attack the station and when they could not do that they blew themselves up.

UN report states, in September 2016, more than a thousand people have been victims of violence, 1100 people were injured in Iraq.