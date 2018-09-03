 Top
    Militants attack three schools in Afghanistan

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Militants attacked three schools in the eastern Paktika province of Afghanistan, Report informs citing Xinhua.

    Deputy to education department of the province Nasim Wajid said that the unknown militants with hand grenades attacked two schools at 7.00 local time. One more school was hit by a rocket, but fortunately no students were present at the time of attack.

    He added that the attacked schools were badly damaged due to the blasts.

    No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. 

