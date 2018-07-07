Militants agree to lay down arms in Syrian Daraa

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ / Agreements on cease of hostilities, delivery of weapons were reached with the leaders of armed groups in the province of Daraa in Syria, Report reports informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"As a result of the talks with the mediation of the Russian center for reconciliation with the leaders of armed groups in the province of Daraa, agreements were reached on the following issues: cease of hostilities, beginning of delivery of heavy and medium weapons in all settlements under the control of armed groups," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that agreements were reached on regulating the status of militants, evacuating those who do not want to settle the status of militants with family members in the province of Idlib, restoring work in the settlements of SAR state authorities, as well as ensuring the return of refugees to their homes from the border with Jordan.