Midterm elections start in the US

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ In US midterm elections have been started. Report informs, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, and 36 out of 100 senators are subjects to re-election. In addition, 36 of the 50 states are gubernatorial elections.

Midterm elections are called because it is in the middle - with a two-year increment between major and presidential.

According to the AFP agency, the last pre-election polls show that Democrats are likely to lose their majority in the Senate.

Majority in the house of representative they lost four years ago. In the current composition of the Senate there are 53 members of the Democratic Party and 45 Republicans.