Microsoft identified attempts to launch cyberattacks on three 2018 congressional candidates

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Microsoft Corp. said it identified and stopped attempts to launch cyberattacks on three 2018 congressional candidates using a phony version of its website. Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for customer security and trust Tom Burt said.

The targets, who it didn’t identify, were “all people who because of their positions might have been interesting from an espionage standpoint, as well as an election disruption standpoint,”

Burt said the attackers tried to use a phony Microsoft web page to make “phishing” attacks on the candidates. Working with the government, Burt said the company removed the internet domain and prevented the attacks from succeeding.