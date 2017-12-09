Michel Aoun: Political crisis will not repeat in Lebanon

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The forces that earlier provoked political crisis in Lebanon caused related with announcement of prime minister Saad Hariri about resignation, will not repeat it again.

Report informs, president Michel Aoun told the Russia Today in his interview.

"I am sure that the crisis had been settled because there is no disagreement among Lebanese on settlement of the crisis...I don’t think that those who ignited this crisis will repeat it again,” he said.

Saad Hariri announced of his resignation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 4. The minister rescinded his resignation on 5 December.