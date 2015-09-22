 Top
    MFA: Iranian soldiers and military advisors neither in Syria, nor in Yemen

    We do not deliver and not supply any weapons to this country

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iran does not supply arms to Yemen, there are no Iranian military advisers work in the country. 

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahiyan said.

    "We do not have any forces in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. In Yemen, Iran has no military advisers", he said on Tuesday at a press conference in Moscow.

    "We don't deliver and don't supply any weapons to this country", said Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran.

