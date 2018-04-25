 Top
    Mexico school shooting: 5 students wounded

    Two women and a man approached the school and shot students the entrance of the building

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Five students were wounded as a result of the shooting in one of the secondary schools in northeastern Mexico.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the incident took place last night in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.

    Local media reported that two women and one person approached the school and shot teenagers at the entrance of the building. The wounded were transported to a nearby hospital. The condition of one of students is considered serious.

    Law enforcement officials have detained 3 attackers and 2 other suspects. The motives behind the incident are being clarified.

