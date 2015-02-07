 Top
    Mexico police find dozens of bodies in Acapulco

    The bodies were found after neighbours complained about the smell

    Baku. 7 Feburary. REPORT.AZ/ Police have found 60 bodies in an abandoned crematorium in the Mexican resort of Acapulco, officials say.

    Report informs, local media report that neighbours became suspicious of the smell late on Thursday and called police.

    The bodies of women, men and children were found "perfectly embalmed" and ready for cremation, officials said.

    Police have opened an investigation into crimes including the desecration of bodies and violating burial and exhumation regulations.

