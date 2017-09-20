Mexico earthquake death toll reaches at least 139 - VIDEO - PHOTO - UPDATED

© AP Foto/Rebecca Blackwell

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 204 people died in a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico on Tuesday.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the Milenio channel reported.

According to report, 97 people were killed in the country’s capital, Mexico City, 64 - in the state of Morelos, 32 - in Puebla, nine - in the State of Mexico, one in Oaxaka and one in Guerrero.

The Mexican Interior Ministry has declared the state of emergency in the country’s capital.

The national coordinator of the country’s civil defense forces, Luis Felipe Puente, confirmed the death of 149 people.

According to the country’s national seismological service, the quake’s epicenter was located about 75 miles (over 120 km) away from the capital, at the depth of 57 km.

According to the latest report by the Sputnik, death toll reached 226 people.