Mexico earthquake death toll reaches 5 - VIDEO

The number of victims of a powerful earthquake that occurred this night off the coast of Mexico, rose to five people.

Four people were confirmed dead in Chiapas, and two in Tabasco state. The Tabasco governor, Arturo Núñez, said the two dead were children. One died after a wall collapsed and the other, a baby, died in a children’s hospital that lost electricity.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC‏) wrote on Twitter that tsunami waves observed in Mexico as high as 1.0 m.

The magnitude 8.4 quake struck 137km west of the state of Chiapas just before midnight on Thursday local time.

Schools would be closed for the day in Mexico City, the state of Mexico, Chiapas, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Guerrero, Tabasco, Oaxaca, Puebla and Tlaxcala.