    Mexican drug cartel faction leader captured

    Jose Maria Guizar is also known as Z43© РИА Новости

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Mexican authorities have captured Los Zetas drug cartel member and faction leader Jose Maria Guizar, also known as "Z43", two security sources said on Thursday.

    The US State Department had offered a reward of up to $ 5 million (£3.59 million) for information that would lead to his capture. On its website it describes Guizar as the commander of his own faction of the violent Los Zetas in the south of Mexico.

    "Guizar is responsible for the importation of thousands of kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine to the United States on a yearly basis", it says.

