Meteorologist appears on air carrying young son on her back in US - VIDEO

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Director of operations and certified meteorologist Susie Martin wore her son to work to promote baby-wearing to parents, Report informs citing ABC.
She explained her step by the wish to promote this wonderful tool of carrying children saying it helped her as a mom.
She said she had her son on camera with her to celebrate International Babywearing Week.
The response from the public on social media was overwhelmingly positive.
