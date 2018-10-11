 Top
    Meteorologist appears on air carrying young son on her back in US - VIDEO

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Director of operations and certified meteorologist Susie Martin wore her son to work to promote baby-wearing to parents, Report informs citing ABC.

    She explained her step by the wish to promote this wonderful tool of carrying children saying it helped her as a mom.

    She said she had her son on camera with her to celebrate International Babywearing Week.

    The response from the public on social media was overwhelmingly positive.

