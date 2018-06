Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea's Ministry of Health announced that one more person died of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) infection. Report informs referring to RIA "Novosti", the total number of victims of the virus reached 33.

Also, it was reported that 182 persons infected with the disease.

Vaccine against the virus of MERS was not prepared. The disease, especially targets the people with weak immune system.